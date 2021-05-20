'Summer of kindness' for Penrith pupils

Video report by Kate Walby

Four boys from Cumbria, who set themselves a challenge in lockdown of carrying out 100 acts of kindness, have inspired their school to get involved.

Hunter Hall pupils in Penrith are carrying out a summer of kindness, inspired by Thomas (8), Sebastian (7), Jacob (6) and Henry (2).

The boys started the project because mum, Amy, wanted them to stay connected to friends and family near and far by doing something nice for them - despite travel bans and social distancing.

Head of Early Years Foundation Stage, Georgina Griffiths said: “We have been so inspired by the ‘Four Little Farm Boys’ acts of kindness over the past 12 months, that we have decided to take part in our own ‘Summer of Kindness’. Over the coming week and months the children will be undertaking various act of kindness, both in school and in the local community.”

Each of the Lower School children aged between 3 and 7 are being encouraged to complete a ‘Kindness Passport’ – recording kind deeds at home and in their own local community.

In between lessons, the children are either baking cakes, making cards and gifts or planting pots to give away.

This week, the children helped to plant 20kg of sunflower seeds in a 300m long strip ready to harvest and ‘pass on’ as final acts of kindness in September to mark the end of all their hard work.

Other activities planned so far are many and varied: from singing to the residents of local nursing homes and planting flowers to share with church parishioners to reading stories via online platforms to hospital patients; from helping Mr Ellerton, the school caretaker, with the weeding and sending kindness cards to organising litter picks and baking cakes and biscuits to give away.