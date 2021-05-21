Cumbria's Covid cases double but infection rate below national average

Covid-19 cases in Cumbria have doubled although the infection rate remains below the national average.

There were 41 new cases recorded in the county in the week ending May 14th. That's up 21 from the previous week.

75% of the adult population in Cumbria have received their first vaccine (21 May 2021)

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, has said at the moment he is 'not overly concerned'. He said: "Our infection rate remains very low and we are not seeing any evidence in more recent provisional data that we are experiencing a continued increase.

“There has been a lot of interest in the new variant of the Covid virus that is responsible for ongoing outbreaks elsewhere in the north west and we have seen a small number of cases here in Cumbria, but these have been effectively isolated so far."

The health director has asked people to continue to follow coronavirus guidelines. He said: “I still want to stress that while we have nearly 30% of our population unvaccinated we need to take care – hands, face, space, fresh air really do make a difference – although I appreciate the wet and cold May we are having is making the fresh air part more of a challenge!”