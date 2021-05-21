The Pavilion Cinema in Galashiels is gearing up for its first weekend back in business this year.

In the last 14 months, it's been open for just four. It reopened on Monday as further lockdown restrictions eased.Owner Andrew Poole says it's great to be welcoming back customers but due to the social distancing requirements, the business still won't be breaking even until those rules are relaxed.

The 101 year old picture house, the only multi-screen cinema in the Borders, celebrated it's centenary last year.

It's been closed since Boxing Day 2020 as the Scottish Government put the country into a second lockdown."We're delighted that we're finally open again and seeing our customers coming back in," said Andrew, who's family have run the business since 1993.

(Left to right) Andrew Poole runs the cinema with his wife Lenore, sister-in-law Lorna and his brother Neil.

"We've actually sold hundreds of tickets and it's just so good to see cause there are a few performances which have sold our or are close to selling out."But to put that in context, selling out is great but even in a 300 seater hall thats still only about 90 customers because of the social distancing rules we have to keep to."With the capacities we're running at I cant even break even."

In some ways though, the business may get off to a better start this time round compared to their reopening last August, after the first lockdown."What we lacked last time was a regular source of new films coming along that were exclusive to cinemas, and this time it's very different," explained Andrew."We were getting one new film every two or three weeks last time, but this time we're starting off with eight new films and then two or three new films every week there after."It's also hoped that the financial support which has helped them survive so far, continues, should they need it. But Mr Poole has said there's no guarantee of any more money just yet.

"The money we've already had sees us through to the end of July but if those capacity restrictions don't ease by then, and the distancing doesn't drop down by then, it's likely we are going to need further funds from the Scottish Government through creative agencies to support us."And if that turns into a third lockdown realistically the amount we're going to be asking for would have to go up but there's been no offer of additional funding yet."We're trying to look at the positives, and for now, it's fantastic that we still have a cinema for people to come back to, it's so great our customers have remembered we're here and it just shows how much they've missed the big scree experience by the numbers that are coming in."