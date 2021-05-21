Gary Mckee: Cumbrian man to finish 110 marathons in 110 days challenge

A Cumbrian man who has taken on the incredible challenge of running 110 marathons in as many days will finish his final 26.5 miles today.

Gary McKee, 51, has raised more than £128,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home so far.

He ran his first marathon on February 1 of this year and will complete his last at Wath Brow Hornets amateur rugby league club in Cleator Moor at around lunchtime.

Everyday he has ran in a sponsored vest carrying a different message. Until restrictions changed Gary could only run with one other person, his friend Michael Watson.

Famous faces like Sir Mo Farah, Eamon Holmes and Kevin Sinfield, who recently completed seven marathons in seven days, have shown support for his fundraising efforts.

Groups of people will cheer Gary en route as he completes his 110th marathon, and a welcome party will be waiting at the finish line to congratulate him.

Sue McDonald, Macmillan fundraising manager for Cumbria, said: "The achievement and the money raised by Gary will make a huge difference to people living with cancer at what has been an acutely challenging time during the pandemic."