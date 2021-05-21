Lee McKnight: Forensics tell jury he was assaulted in living room and kitchen

Lee McKnight was assaulted in the living room and kitchen of a Carlisle house, a forensic scientist has concluded, before being transported away and dumped in a river.

A trial at the city’s crown court of six people who accused of Mr McKnight’s murder has been hearing evidence from experts who have presented their findings to a jury about events which led up to his death.

Mr McKnight’s body was found in the River Caldew just after dawn on 24th July last year. Pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers has found the cause of death was drowning due to head, neck and chest injuries, and concluded a diamanté-headed riding crop could have been used to inflict much of the damage.

Carlisle Crown Court Credit: Google Maps

And, from the witness box, forensic scientist Jayne Roughley explained how she examined the Charles Street address where the 26-year-old is said to have been “beaten to the point of death”.

Her task, she stated, was to carry out blood pattern analysis of staining within the house using both sight and light sources.

She said:“My opinion is that the nature of the distribution of the blood staining is consistent with him having been assaulted in the living room,” she concluded, “specifically in the area between the front door and back of a purple settee, but also that he was assaulted within the kitchen."

Of the blood-stained chair, Ms Roughley added: “I am unable to rule out at some point that Lee McKnight, or somebody stained with Lee McKnight’s blood, has been sat (on it).

Dr Brian Rodgers had earlier told the court Mr McKnight sustained a “very, very severe” beating, saying: “This was prolonged by any stretch of the imagination.

Jurors have also heard statements provided by friends of Mr McKnight. One spoke of him being aware he owed a £2,500 drug debt to one murder suspect — Jamie Davison.

Another pal said Mr McKnight had gone “off the radar” and “into hiding” just before Christmas of 2019.

A third friend recalled a conversation with Mr McKnight just days before his death. He had told her: “I am sorting everything out. Everything is going all right, everything is fine except for Jamie Davison.”

Four men, including Davison, and two women deny murder. The trial continues.