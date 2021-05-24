The increase in the cost of single-use carrier bags has been welcomed by environmentalists in Cumbria.

The plastic bag charge has gone up from 5p to 10p in England in further efforts to cut waste and putting it in line with Scotland.

According to the UK government, the amount of plastic bags given out has fallen by 95% since a 5p levy was introduced in 2015.

The average person in England now buys just four single-use bags a year, compared with around 140 in 2014.

A survey in December for waste and resources body Wrap found 73% of consumers supported the levy. However, the same poll found that 26% of consumers still bought single-use bags at the till when shopping for food.

Zoe Hedges from environmental charity Another Way spoke to our presenter Amy Lea.