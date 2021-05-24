Carlisle is set to lose another major fashion label from its high street.

It has been announced that H&M, in the Lanes Shopping Centre, will close for the final time on 6 June 2021.

The news comes just weeks after Debenhams, the biggest retailer in the city, closed its doors as the company ceased high street trading.

Carlisle city councillor Jeanette Whalen says it's another 'nail in the coffin' for Carlisle's high street.

H&M announced in October 2020 that they expected hundreds of shops to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not disclose which stores would be at risk.

The brand is more than 50 years old, and has expanded to every corner of the globe with 4,743 stores in over 50 countries. It has grown popularity of the years for its affordable clothing and homeware.

The Workington branch, in west Cumbria, closed in September 2019.

A spokesperson for H&M said: “At H&M we continuously review our store portfolio, the decision to close this particular store was part of the long-term strategy to ensure we are offering our customers the best possible shopping experience in the right locations.

“Customers can continue to shop for quality fashion at the best price online at hm.com.”