A chef from Cumbria says he was thrilled to be crowned the winner of 'The Great British Menu'.

Millions of viewers watched as Dan McGeorge, from Ambleside, came first in the 16th series of the TV cooking competition on Friday.

Dan says his win helps showcase the quality of culinary expertise in the county.

He told ITV Border: "Representing Cumbria now, there's great chefs round here, the food scenes getting ever better every time. Hopefully we can be part of it and this is a step in the right direction and hopefully I've done the region proud."

His winning dish, named 'Give a dog a bone', featured a bone shaped milk chocolate mousse, with a caramel centre, served with salted caramel ice cream, honeycomb miso tuille and yuzu gel and zest.

The course celebrated the training of the first four guide dogs in Merseyside in 1931.