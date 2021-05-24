Safe to say it has been a successful time over at the European Aquatic Championships for Cumbrian swimmer Luke Greenbank.

The 24-year-old from Cockermouth bagged not just one medal, but two at the competitions over in Budapest.

The run of good results began in the heats when Luke bagged a personal best in the 100m Backstroke final. And he didn't stop there, Luke picked up the pace, bettering his own British record in the 200m backstroke by almost a second.

But that, it seems was just the warm up act.

Taking the race to his rivals, Greenbank led at halfway, forcing those around him to chase.

In the final 50m he started to tire, but the Cockermouth swimmer dug deep claiming silver in the Men’s 200m Backstroke, almost breaking the national record for a third time.

Reflecting on a race where he was just 0.17 seconds short of lifting the title, Greenbank said:

If you’d have told me I’d have gone three 1:54s before this meet I’d have been over the moon! I took it out a little bit harder and suffered a bit towards the back end. But if you’d told me I was going to do that coming in, I’d have been over the moon. Luke Greenbank

26 Medals in total were won by Great Britain’s swimmers

11 Gold medals were won by GB swimmers

9 Silver medals were bagged by GB swimmers

6 Bronze medals capped off the most successful result at the competition in GB history

This was just the beginning for Greenbank.

He'd take to the podium once more to belt out the National anthem with a victory in the Men's 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of 3:28:29 minutes, beating their old record in the championship by nearly two seconds.

With four individual medallists in the team, Team GB were the ones to beat, but beaten they were not!

Luke Greenbank got the ball rolling before Adam Peaty put the team out in front. Less than an hour after winning bronze in the individual event, James Guy produced a phenomenal 100m butterfly split, meaning Duncan Scott had what seemed like an unassailable lead. So it proved, Scott sweeping all before him to bring the team home emphatic winners.

The victory meant Britain won seven of the nine relay golds on offer at the championships, taking a respectable silver in the other two.

Great Britain secured their best showing at the European Swimming Championships and topped the medal table.

The women's 4x100m medley team backed it up to triumph in the last race in Hungary.