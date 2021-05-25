Emma Faulds: Man found guilty of murder and dumping body in Galloway Forest

A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman and dumping her body in a Dumfries and Galloway forest.

Ross Willox had previously denied killing Emma Faulds, 39, at his home in Fairfield Park, Monkton, Ayrshire, on April 28, 2019, by means unknown and then disposing of her body.

However, the 41-year-old was convicted on Tuesday following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Ms Faulds had gone to Willox’s home on the night of the killing, a trial heard. Police Scotland began searching for Ms Faulds after he parents reported her missing on April 30, 2019.

Ms Faulds' remains were discovered within Galloway Forest in Dumfries and Galloway on June 12, 2019.

Lord Mulholland described his actions as a “foul crime”. He said: “You know what the sentence for murder is – it will be life imprisonment.

"Be under no misapprehension, this was a foul crime on a young woman loved by her family.

“You would have visited upon them a lifetime of wondering if she was still alive had her body not been recovered as a result of the sterling work by the police and experts.

“It was in such a remote place and you had intended her body would never be recovered.”

Ross Willox Credit: Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie, the lead investigator on the inquiry, said: “As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult and traumatic time for Emma’s family who are still devastated by her death. They are a close knit family and have been a great source of strength to each other. Their support during the investigation has been invaluable.“Ross Willox was a friend of Emma’s and had known her for a number of years. What happened between him and Emma at his home that night remains unclear and only he truly knows what led to her death."Willox's actions with regard to the disposing of Emma's body are incomprehensible and sickening. Her family could have been denied being able to mourn their loved one with a funeral or knowing her final resting place. Thankfully, due to the efforts of officers, we were able to find Emma which allowed her family some comfort. "I sincerely hope that the fact that he has now been found guilty will afford them some sense of justice."

Missing person poster in Monkton, Ayrshire. Credit: PA

Statement issued on behalf of the family of Emma Faulds:“We are absolutely devastated by Emma’s death and her not being with us has left a tremendous void in all our lives.“We cannot believe she was taken from us in such a violent way and what makes it even worse is that Ross Willox was supposed to be her friend.“The court case has been arduous and hearing about what happened that night has been harrowing but we are thankful that Willox has been found guilty and he will have to live forever with the consequences of his actions.“We’d ask now that we be left to grieve now the court case is over. We will never forget what happened to Emma, however, we will always remember her as our beautiful, loving daughter, sister and friend.”

Willox will be sentenced next month.