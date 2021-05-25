Whitehaven's Dean Henderson expected to be named in Euro's England squad

West Cumbria's Dean Henderson is expected to be named in the provisional England squad for this summer's European Championships.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper grew up in Whitehaven and signed a contract with Manchester United in 2020.

Gareth Southgate will name an expanded provisional England squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday afternoon.

The England boss is expected to pick a larger-than-anticipated group at 1pm, which will then be whittled down to the final 26 on June 1st.

Cumbrian star Henderson is widely expected to make the cut as one of three goalkeepers.

England start their Euros campaign against Croatia on the 13th of June.