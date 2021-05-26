Arsonists target Dumfries & Galloway wheelchair athletics club

A secure shipping container belonging to a wheelchair athletics club in Dumfries has been deliberately set on fire, destroying tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a blaze at the David Keswick Centre at around 7pm on Monday 24 May.

Police say somebody set fire to high jump mats, which had been positioned around a container belonging to Dumfries and Galloway Wheelchair Track Athletics Club.

Credit: Dumfries and Galloway Wheelchair Track Athletics

Smoke and heat damage was caused to a number of racing and custom built wheelchairs

Spare parts, helmets, gloves and various other equipment were also caught up in the fire, which would cost around £20,000 to replace.

The club provides disabled children and young persons in the south of Scotland and north England the opportunity to take up athletics.

Dumfries police would like to speak to two young men who were said to be in the area at the time. Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact 101.