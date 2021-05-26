Inside Whitehaven hospital's new £1.5 million extension

A £1.5 million pound extension at Whitehaven's West Cumberland Hospital has opened to patients for the first time.

NHS bosses say the extension to the Emergency Assessment Unit will allow people to be assessed more quickly and reduce hospital stays.

Campaigners though are concerned that people needing urgent treatment will still have to make the 40-mile journey to Carlisle.

West Cumbria reporter Samantha Parker was given special access to the site before its opening.