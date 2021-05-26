Nicola Sturgeon: SNP-Greens can build better future for Scotland

Scotland's minority SNP Government is in talks with the Scottish Green Party over a formal co-operation agreement which could see MSPs from the latter becoming ministers, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the move is "potentially ground-breaking" and the two parties will discuss "specific policy areas" where they can co-operate.

The SNP has 46 MSPs following the Holyrood election earlier this month and the Scottish Greens have seven, after Alison Johnstone became non-party affiliated on taking up the Presiding Officer role.

Credit: PA

The First Minister's comments came as she set out plans for the coming days and months, also making clear her intention to hold a second Scottish independence referendum and insisting it would be "undemocratic" for the UK Government to block one.

She promised the first 100 days of her new Government will see a consultation take place on setting up a National Care Service - hailing this as "the most important public sector innovation" since the NHS was established.

The 100-day plan will also see the "first phase" of work to recruit 3,500 more teachers and classroom assistants for Scotland's schools, in a bid to help youngsters whose education has been disrupted by coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: "Our programme is rooted in today's reality. But it also shows the way to a brighter tomorrow."

As part of that, she said "people in Scotland should have the right to make that choice", once the health crisis is over.

The SNP failed to win an outright majority at Holyrood but she said the inclusion of the Greens means there is a "substantial majority" of MSPs in favour of an "independence referendum within the current term".

Co-Leader of the Scottish Greens, MSP Lorna Slater. Credit: PA

Ms Sturgeon declared: "There is no justification for the UK Government seeking to block that mandate.

"To do so would suggest that the Tories no longer consider the UK to be a voluntary union of nations. And it would be profoundly undemocratic."

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater said she hopes the talks with the SNP on a formal co-operation agreement will allow them to "deliver real change".

She said: "The Scottish Greens have always worked constructively with other parties, delivering meaningful change like free bus travel for young people, and earlier this month the public returned the largest ever Green group to Parliament to take that work further and faster."

Fellow Green co-leader Patrick Harvie added: "Politics does not have to be about point-scoring and short-termism. Green parties across Europe and in countries like New Zealand have in recent years rolled up their sleeves and worked with other parties to deliver a better future.

"But they have also shown that there is more than one way for government and opposition parties to work together, without losing the ability to challenge one another.

"We believe the people of Scotland want to see grown-up politics like this, and will approach the forthcoming talks in this spirit."