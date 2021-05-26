REPRESENTING BORDER WEDNESDAY 26TH MAY

On tonight's programme - the SNP minority government enters negotiations with the Greens on a formal cooperation agreement. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Greens Co-leader Lorna Slater and asks if a coalition is on the cards paving the way for indyref2. We'll hear too from local campaigners calling on Holyrood to make the climate emergency the government's top priority. Also tonight - we had a circus act when we needed serious government, the SNP's verdict on today's extraordinary evidence from the Prime Minister's former aide Dominic Cummings. And a former Deputy First Minister swapping politics for God - we'll hear from Jim Wallace on taking over as the Kirk's Moderator.