Scottish Borders Council have launched an independent inquiry into its handling of complaints about a teacher who was later found guilty of abusing children.

Former teacher Linda McCall, 60, from Earlston, was found guilty of physically assaulting five children, aged between five and seven, between August 2016 and October 2017. She was also found guilty of one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Parents of the children say their complaints were 'swept under the carpet' by Scottish Borders Council, and have called for a review.

Scottish Borders Council have announced today that a report will be presented to councillors in June, outlining the 'scope' of the investigation and determine its timescale.

Credit: PA

Chief Executive of SBC Netta Meadows said it was important to "fully understand" what happened.

In a statement released today (Thursday) she said: “Following discussions with the Leader and the Convener, I am therefore instigating an independent Inquiry into how the Council dealt with the concerns which were raised.

"This process will firstly require us to identify a suitable individual to carry out the work. I will bring a report to Council in June which will provide details on the scope of the investigation together with an expected timescale for its conclusion."

She also announced an independent review of the provision of education and of the practices followed complex needs settings.

Ms Meadows said: "I have asked the Service Director for Young People, Engagement and Inclusion to engage with Education Scotland to scope this review. My report in June will also provide an update on this review.

“I know that it is important to all of us that both of these matters are comprehensively considered. As I have said, the welfare and safety of our children and young people is paramount.”

Linda McCall's sentencing hearing has been deferred until July.