REPRESENTING BORDER THURSDAY 27TH MAY

On tonight's programme - after claims of chaos at the heart of the UK government the First Minister rounds on Boris Johnson's COVID leadership telling MSPs 'we know from bitter experience it is often the failure to take quick and firm decisions that leads to loss of life'. But the Prime Minister has rejected Dominic Cummings accusations, and his Health Secretary told MPs the Scottish and UK Government faced the same challenges and made similar decisions at key stages in the pandemic. Also on the programme Douglas Ross makes his debut at First Minister's Questions. The Scottish Tory leader warns an SNP Green coalition deal would be a disaster for the business community. And Peter MacMahon is joined by our regular commentators Jouce McMillan and Alex Massie to discuss the fallout from Dominc Cummings appearance in the Commons, how the Scottish and UK Government's handled COVID and that potential coalition agreement.