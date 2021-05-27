Teen charged after fire destroys £20k worth of disabled athletics equipment

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed equipment belonging to young disabled athletes in Dumfries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a blaze at the David Keswick Centre at around 7pm on Monday 24 May.

Police say high jump mats were set alight, which had been positioned around a container belonging to Dumfries and Galloway Wheelchair Track Athletics Club.

The fire was started at a container, belonging to Dumfries and Galloway Wheelchair Track Athletics Club, which houses items also owned by world record holder Shelby Watson.

Wheelchairs, helmets, gloves and various other equipment were destroyed.

The teenager was charged in relation to the fire and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Coordinator in Dumfries.