Windermere diver reunites dropped ring with newly engaged couple

A diver has recovered a diamond ring from the depths of Windermere, after a newly engagement couple accidentally dropped it.

Lake District Diver, Angus Hosking and Declan Turner, turned their hobby into a helping hand in 2019, recovering hundreds of dropped and dumped items from the county's lakes.

On Monday, they received a message from a couple who had dropped their engagement ring at Langdale Chase, just two days after popping the question.

Credit: Lake District Diving

Angus got straight to work, searching the waters with a mental detector for 20 minutes before the ring was unearthed.

The couple from London, known as Vik and Rebecca, were reunited with the white gold and diamond ring worth thousands of pounds.

The Lake District divers do not accept money in return for the services. So instead, to reward their hard work, Vic bought Angus a gin and donated to their GoFundMe page.