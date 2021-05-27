Woman, 27, dies and three others injured following crash near Kendal

A woman has died after a crash involving one car in South Cumbria.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision, which occurred 10:45pm on the A684 Singleton Park Road just outside of Kendal.

Four people were given emergency medical treatment after the black Ford Fiesta crashed.

Three were taken to Preston hospital for further treatment. A 27-year-old woman from the Kendal area died as a result of her injuries.

Police are tracing the final movements of the car, which is believed to have left Kendal town centre, and ask anyone with information to contact 101.