Video report by Ralph Blumson.

A young mum from Carlisle who overcame mental health issues says taking part on one of the toughest televised challenges of them all was a 'life-changing' experience.

Tyler Clark, 28, is a successful fitness coach and champion bodybuilder, and is starring in the latest series of the hit Channel 4 show, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She was selected last year to take part in the momentous and enduring challenge, which was filmed in September 2020.

Tyler (red hair) has taken part in the grueling TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins. Credit: Channel 4 / SAS: Who Dares Wins

In the show, contestants are put through their paces by ex special forces soldiers to test their physical and psychological resilience.

Speaking to ITV Border, she said: "You're getting all your layers completely peeled off to the point where you're actually quite vulnerable and exposed - and that's not a nice feeling. But I believe that it's at that point where you truly find out who you are."

Tyler has completely turned her life around in the last five years. She speaks openly about a criminal conviction for her part in a drugs supply conspiracy in 2016.

Tyler training at Bodytek gym in Carlisle. Credit: ITV News

She said: "That point for me in my life I felt so low, that was rock bottom. I had to make a decision at that point.

"If I carried on the way that I did, I don't think I would be here now. I got one chance and I had to turn it around. So, to go from the very rock bottom and work my way up - that was what I wanted to do."

"I made a promise to never make a mistake like that again and to actually use that experience as something to grow from."