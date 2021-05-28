Preventative HIV drug now available in Cumbria on the NHS

A pill to prevent HIV is now available in Cumbria after a successful medical trial, it has been announced.

Sexual health services in the county are able to prescribe Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to people at a 'high risk of contracting HIV'. When taken correctly, it greatly reduces the risk of acquiring HIV through sex.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust has been involved in the trial of the the pill since 2017 and now they been given the green light to offer it more widely.

Most recent estimates suggest there were around 103,800 people living with HIV in the UK - according to figures from the Terrence Higgins Trust - and around 7% of those are not aware they are HIV positive.

Dr Susanna Currie, Clinical Director for Sexual Health services said “It is a key tool to prevent the transmission of HIV.

"PrEP is suitable for people who are HIV negative and have a high risk for acquiring HIV. It can be taken by anyone, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

"Trials have shown it is at 87% effective in the reduction of transmission, when taken correctly.”

The trust says from the start of June there will be additional clinics running to raise awareness of PrEP, with teams encouraging people who think they may be eligible to come along.

Professor Matt Phillips, consultant in sexual health says: "Do come forward if you think this might be useful for you, we’ll have a confidential chat about the benefits and if it is right for you we can get you started on PrEP."