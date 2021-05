A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in north Cumbria.

Emergency services are currently in the area of Pennine Close in Silloth after reports of a man with a stab wound. They were called at around 10:30am.

A 29-year-old man from Liverpool was air lifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Cumbria Police are currently in the area while investigations continue.

More to follow.