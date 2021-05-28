Broadband providers Openreach has outlined plans to build a new ultrafast network to at thousands of homes in the Scottish Borders.

They have outlined ten exchange areas in the region that will be upgraded, with Jedburgh, Eyemouth and Melrose on the list.

Around 12,000 premises in places like Galashiels, Hawick, Kelso, Selkirk and Peebles already have access to full fibre broadband.

Eyemouth is among the list of Borders towns set for ultrafast broadband. Credit: PA

Here's a full list of the new locations is below:

Jedburgh

West Linton

Coldstream

Eyemouth

Duns

Walkerburn

Innerleithen

St Boswells

Melrose

Earlston

John Lamont MP said:“This is really positive news for Borders communities that have been blighted by poor Wi-Fi for too long now.

“It is encouraging that 10,900 premises across the Borders are set to benefit from the upgrade, particularly as we build back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“But there is still lots do to make sure Borders communities are fully connected."

Scotland's Economy Secretary Kate Forbes. Credit: PA

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This is good news for Scottish Borders. The rollout of ultrafast broadband to so many more rural communities is vitally important, especially as we focus on recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Continued commercial build is an important part of the Reaching 100% Programme’s aim to provide access to superfast speeds for all premises. This focus on rural and hard-to-reach areas is exactly what I want to see and I look forward to hearing that these 14,000 addresses are connected.”