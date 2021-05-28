Warning to check appliances are turned off after Carlisle gas leak

Firefighters are warning people to check their appliances are turned off after a gas leak lead to homes being evacuated in Carlisle last night.

People living on Long Holme Road were taken to a local community centre while crews dealt with the leak, reported on Thursday evening at around 9:20pm.

Police officers alongside Cumbria Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and the gas network attended the incident and a 200m cordon was put in place and residents evacuated.

The source of the gas was located and resident returned to their home at around midnight.

It was reportedly started after a resident left a gas hob on.