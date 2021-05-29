Solway Aviation Museum re-opens after lockdown

Aircraft enthusiasts have been celebrating today as the Solway Aviation Museum near Carlisle officially re-opened to the public.

The museum closed its doors more than a year and a half ago and has had to remain shut because of the pandemic.

The Chair of the Museum Dougie Kerr said it was a good feeling knowing that customers can come back. He explained that six volunteers had been working at the museum, keeping their social distance and working on a series of projects.

Among the work being undertaken is the restoration of one of the last surviving Vulcan bomber crew buses which the museum acquired just before the pandemic.

The museum relies on public donations. During the pandemic, it received emergency funding from the government and the national lottery.

While the museum is now open, Covid restrictions still apply. The interactive displays are not accessible and you cannot go onboard the aircraft but it's hoped this will change if and when Government rules are relaxed in the coming months.