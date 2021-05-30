Police called to Ae forest to deal with large gathering

Walkers, mountain bikers and 4×4 drivers have been warned to stay away from a forest as police respond to a large gathering.

Officers were called to the Forest of Ae in Dumfries and Galloway at around 12.40am on Sunday.

Police remain in attendance and are engaging with those present.

The force said its approach throughout the pandemic has been to “engage with the public” and encourage compliance with the coronavirus restrictions, however officers “will not hesitate” to use enforcement powers as a last resort.

.Chief Inspector Scott Young, from Dumfries Police Station, said: “Police Scotland’s approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but our officers will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort. I want to thank those members of the public who have complied with officers so far."