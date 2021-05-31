19-year-old dies in Blencow crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision near Blencow in north Cumbria.

The accident happened shortly before 2am today on the Newbiggin road near to the B5288 junction, near the Clickham Inn.

The collision involved a black VW Polo. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from the Penrith area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact police to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can report online, quoting incident number 29 of 31 May.

You can also phone on 101 and ask to speak to PC 2743 Bruce or PC 1947 Ross.