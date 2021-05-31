Hundreds descend on Lakes on hottest day of the year

The Lake District National Park Authority is warning that car parks in many areas of the Lakes have been full since early this morning.

Wasdale has been reported as one of the busiest areas - with hundreds of cars parked on the side of the road.

Hotspots across the region have seen an influx of tourists as people enjoy the sunny bank holiday weekend. Holidays are now allowed and indoor hospitality has reopened.

Cumbria Police say they've mostly seen good behaviour from people. However there has been some return of the antisocial conduct that the area suffered last year. Police and volunteers cleaned up the aftermath of a party at Millerground where the Lakes Plastic Collective says this video was taken, seeming to show bottles being thrown into the lake. It's believed they were local youths.

Meanwhile, Police in Cumbria are urging motorists to think carefully before getting behind the wheel this morning - after any Bank Holiday celebrations. The force says many people will still be over the legal limit, the day after drinking.