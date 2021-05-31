Kittens rescued from skip in Borders

A litter of three kittens was rescued from a skip in the Scottish Borders.

Several Scottish Borders Council employees pulled the kittens to safety after making the discovery at a waste transfer station in Galashiels.

The kittens were pulled to safety by Scottish Borders Council employees Credit: SBC

The young family were discovered taking shelter under a mattress amongst the contents of a compactor skip. The skip had originally been stationed at Duns industrial estate where it was used for discarded household items, before being transported to Galashiels to be processed.

After the unexpected discovery, the kittens were taken in overnight by driver Willie Hay before being handed over to the Scottish SPCA in Edinburgh the following day.

Willie said: “We get quite a lot of animal encounters in this job, but nothing like this! We couldn’t believe our eyes.

“We spotted them straight away in amongst all the rubbish when we began sorting through it all. It’s a miracle they survived the journey and were totally unharmed. We found them next to an old mattress, which must have kept them safe throughout the journey.

“Happy ending stories like this always create a bit of buzz amongst the staff and a few people have already mentioned they want to adopt them.”

Scottish SPCA chief inspector Sarah Gregory said, “We’re so thankful to Willie for spotting the kittens and caring for them overnight.

“The three baby cats are only a few weeks old, too young to have been separated from their mother, so they would not have survived if they hadn’t been found.

“The kittens are now in the care of our Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre where they will be cared for until they are old enough to be found homes.

“If anyone finds an animal in distress they can call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."