'Make sure your pets are hydrated' - Rescuers help collapsed dog near Kendal

Dog owners are being reminded to make sure their pets are hydrated after a boxer collapsed due to hot weather in South Cumbria.

Bella the dog was walking with her owners on the Helm, near Kendal, when she fainted from heat exhaustion.

Volunteers from Kendal Mountain Rescue Team responded to the call at midday on Saturday - one of the hottest days of the year so far.

A spokesperson for the team said: "It is always nice to see people and their pets out and enjoying some much needed sunshine.

"Please make sure both yourselves and your pets are hydrated and you carry spare water."