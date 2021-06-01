Opposition to tree planting scheme near Devil's Beef Tub

Watch video report by Dumfries & Galloway reporter Lewis Warner

There is local opposition to plans to plant tens of thousands of trees near one of southwest Scotland's most historic natural sights.

A consultation by the Borders Forest Trust is currently ongoing, but people who live near the Devil's Beef Tub near Moffat say they'll be heartbroken if it gets the go-ahead.

Beryl Castle, who lives next to the Beef Tub said: "For centuries that has been the landscape, this place is a wild part of southwest Scotland, we don't have the wilderness that the highlands have got so we need to protect those beautiful little pockets that still exist."

During the Reiver period from the year 1300, it became a place to keep stolen cattle and was even the site of religious executions in the 17th Century.

The Borders Forest Trust bought the site 12 years ago with a remit to create more natural woodland.

Credit: ITV News Border

At the time local residents were largely supportive of their work but many now believe the latest plan goes too far and would destroy the view for walkers.

Jane Jackson, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said: "The view to me is second to none. People walk right round the top and the view is going to be lost. It is not a place for planting a lot of trees."

Defending the proposal that is part of a consultation, Adrian Kershaw from Borders Forest Trust said: "Our purpose is to address climate change and create habitats. We feel it's our obligation to make the best use of all the land that we have but we do recognise that the land is for everybody and people have a right to say what they think about the land."

The public consultation is due to end on June 11th, but campaigners say their fight to preserve this site as it is now, won't stop there.