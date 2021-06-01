On tonight's programme - Down to level one. COVID restrictions are to ease in the South of Scotland but tougher measures remain in place for much of the central belt. We get reaction from local businesses. And Peter MacMahon asks the public health expert Dr Christine Tair Burkard if, in the race between the new variant and double dose vaccinations, the First Minister has got the lockdown lifting balance right. Also on the programme - reviving the NHS. The calls to put healthcare in rural communities at the heart of COVID recovery plans. Plus Kieran Andrews from The Times tells us what lies behind the recent spate of resignations from the SNP's governing body.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: