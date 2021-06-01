RNLI help 20 people cut off by tide at Southerness Point

Around 20 people - including children - were helped by the RNLI after they were cut off by the tide at Southerness Point.

The lifeboat was called at 3:30pm after reports of people stranded due to rising waters on Tuesday afternoon.

The people were all brought safely to shore including one man who could not swim.

Several bodyboarders helped escort some of those in the water - who were waist deep after being cut off by the ride - to safety.

The incident lasted around an hour.