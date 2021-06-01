Much of Scotland's central belt to stay under tougher Covid restrictions

The vast majority of Scotland's central belt will remain in Level 2 restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Glasgow will move from level three to level two from midnight on Friday into Saturday, the First Minister confirmed.

This means groups of up to 6 from 3 households can meet in homes, indoor licensed hospitality can reopen and people can travel between Glasgow and the other parts of Scotland.

Making the announcement, Sturgeon said: “These changes are significant. As someone who lives in Glasgow, I know they will make a huge difference to quality of life.”

Sturgeon also said said that Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, North, South and East Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling did not meet the criteria to see restrictions ease. They will remain in level two.

Parts of Scotland will move to Level 1 of the Scottish Government's coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, including Dumfries & Galloway, Scottish Borders, Highland, Argyll & Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth & Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire.

The changes mean more people will be able to meet both indoors and outdoors, while soft play centres and funfairs will be able to open, the First Minister said.

It was also confirmed that Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles council areas would move to Level 0.

Scotland currently has the highest rate of new cases of Covid-19 of the four nations of the UK.