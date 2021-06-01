The 101-year-old swimmer back in the water again after two decades

Video report by Bruce McKenzie.

A 101-year-old woman from Cumbria has spoken of her happiness after she was able to go swimming for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Dorothy Lawson, from Penton in North Cumbria, took the dip at Carlisle Pools - and says she's hoping to do it again later this month.

Though she had a bit of support, carers say nothing holds back this strong-willed centenarian. Dorothy told ITV Border: "I haven't had a swim since I was 82 years old. I was a little bit nervous.

"I should liked to have done a bit more but I realised I'd done enough. I enjoyed it very much."

For care and pool staff, seeing Dorothy in the water - and rolling back the clock - was worth the wait. Carer Laura Smith said: "It was absolutely amazing. So emotional. She's wanted to do it for a long time.

"She's got a good sense of humour and always likes to tell her old war stories. It's just amazing to sit and listen."

Heather Scott, from Holmcare, said: "The night we told her, she packed her bags. She is just wonderful."

Dorothy's already hoping to pack her swim bag again. She said: "I would love to do it next week!"

It might not be quite as soon as that, but after a century in the water, Dorothy is showing us all that when it comes to doing something you love, there's always time to dip your toe in the water.