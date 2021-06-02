Covid: Cases of 'Delta' variant suspected in Dumfries & Galloway

NHS Dumfries & Galloway suspect the 'Delta' variant of COVID-19 has been identified in the region.

Eight new cases were confirmed last week, which is up from three the previous week.

This includes suspected cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, formerly known as the 'Indian variant'.

The health board is urging people to 'limit the potential for spread' by following the FACTS guidance around physical distancing, use of face coverings and hand hygiene.

The Director of Public Health Valerie White has said: "A lot of hard work helped bring down the number of cases in Dumfries and Galloway from the very concerning levels we saw at the start of the year.

“Our numbers continue to remain relatively low, but we know only too well howquickly the arrival of a new coronavirus variant can change the landscape.

“We’re not suggesting that this Delta Variant is about to drastically change oursituation, and acknowledge that it is expected to gradually become the dominantversion of COVID-19 across Scotland as a whole."