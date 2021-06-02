For the second time in a week, emergency services are struggling to reach an incident at a lake in Cumbria due to 'abandoned vehicles'.

Cumbria Police is currently dealing with an 'incident' at Wastwater, near Seascale, but say cars parked 'inconsiderately' are preventing emergency vehicles from getting to the location.

A spokesperson from Cumbria Police has appealed to visitors to the Lake District to 'be mindful' about where they choose to park in the national park.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, cars blocked emergency services from attending a crash at Wasdale.

More details to follow.