Judge begins summing up evidence in Carlisle car wash 'modern slavery' trial

A judge has started summing up evidence in the long-running trial of three men who deny modern slavery crimes which allegedly centre on a Carlisle car wash.

Defrim Paci, 42, is accused of heading up a conspiracy which the prosecution say comprised “forced labour and arranging for people to come to the UK with a view to their being exploited” during 2016 and 2017.

Paci is on trial at the city’s crown court with his 37-year-old brother, Jetmir, and Sitar Ali, 33 — manager of Shiny car wash, Warwick Road.

They also stand accused of illegal involvement. The three men each deny two modern slavery charges while Ali further denies possessing criminal cash.

In recent days, jurors have heard closing speeches from a prosecutor, and also from barristers representing Defrim Paci, of Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield; Jetmir Paci, of Minimum Terrace, Chesterfield; and Ali, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle.

None of the three defendants have given evidence from the witness box.

As he began summing up all case evidence today, Judge Nicholas Barker accepted there were “many issues” to consider.

“It will be down to you to decide what is important in this case, and what is not important,” he told the jury.

“Was forced and compulsory labour taking place at Shiny in Carlisle?” he asked. “What role did Defrim Paci, Jetmir Paci and Sitar Ali play — if at all — with the movement of Romanians into Carlisle. What was happening there?”

Jurors will begin their deliberations once the judge’s summing-up concludes.