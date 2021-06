The countdown is on if you're going to be watching Olly Murs at one of his first post-covid gigs in Cumbria.

The singer will performing his hits including Troublemaker and Dance with Me Tonight at Bitts Park in Carlisle in July. It was rescheduled after he had to cancel his tour due to the pandemic last year.

He's been telling reporter Natasha Potts that he can't wait to get on stage and to visit the great Border city once again.