Queen's Award for vital volunteer groups in Cumbria and southern Scotland

Four volunteer groups in Cumbria and Southern Scotland have been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The Westmorland County Agricultural Society, The Fellrunner Village Bus and Morecambe Bay Search and Rescue have been honoured, as well as Galloway Mountain Rescue in Dumfries and Galloway.

They're among 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups that received the prestigious award this year.

The award is the equivalent of an MBE and is the highest award available to local volunteer groups.

The winners will receive a certificate signed by HM The Queen, and a domed glass crystal which will be presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria.

Two volunteers from each group will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next Summer.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Mrs Claire Hensman said: “The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest accolade for any voluntary organisation and I am thrilled that some of our organisations in Cumbria have achieved national recognition.

"I would like to thank our winning organisations for their tireless work and commitment to the communities they serve. I do congratulate them. They are all thoroughly deserving of this award. Volunteers are the glue that hold our communities together.”