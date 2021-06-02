Tributes to 'kind' and 'caring' Kendal woman who died after crash

The family of a 27-year-old woman from Kendal who died following a car crash in Kendal said she was 'gorgeous, kind and caring'.

Alicia Brunskill died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision on the A684 near Kendal on Wednesday 26th May.

Her 'heartbroken' family have released this statement: “Alicia was gorgeous, kind, caring and always put others before herself. She devoted her working life to caring for the elderly and enjoyed listening to all their stories.

“Alicia loved the simple things in life especially eating, laughing, driving, singing and being surrounded by friends and family. The memories from holidays with her family and friends will be treasured always.

“Her adoring and heartbroken parents Phill and Debbie, brother Dan and all the wider family, will miss her forever. Our beautiful Alicia had so much more life left to live and was taken from us far too soon.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened on Singleton Park Road just outside Kendal and involved a single black Ford Fiesta. Three other occupants received medical treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.