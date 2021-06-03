139-year-old fountain in Dumfries to be restored to former glory

The restoration of one of Dumfries town centre's main focal points has been approved.

The well-known local landmark was originally unveiled in 1851 and replaced in 1882 with the current fountain. At 139 years old, the fountain has fell into disrepair. It will be refurbished at a cost of around £400,000.

The fountain was built to commemorate the piping of clean, fresh water into the town (from Lochfoot) following the Cholera epidemics of the 1830s and 1840s.

A partnership between Dumfries and Galloway Council and community groups The Stove Network and Dumfries Partnership Action Group will restore Dumfries’ fountain and return it to full working condition.

The council says initial inspections of the Dumfries Fountain have revealed that it is structurally sound, but requires deep maintenance and repairs to the water circulation and detailed decoration. Additionally, a completely new water pumping and filtration system is required to meet current regulations and return the fountain to fully working condition.

The restoration work will involve the fountain being dismantled and removed temporarily – during this period hoardings will be erected that will be decorated as part of a community arts project that tells the story of the fountain and the watery history of Dumfries.

The project has begun and the first phase will run until 30 September and involves detailed condition surveys, design work to bring the current water system up to safe modern standards, securing relevant consents and development of artists commissions.