Covid: Infection rates remain low in Cumbria despite national increase

Covid 19 infection rates in Cumbria have remained at a low level despite increases nationally.

In the week ending May 28th there were 40 new cases recorded in the county, compared with 39 the previous week.

Cases are slowly increasing in the UK but Cumbria has yet to see any noticeable rise.

Public health director Colin Cox said: "“Thankfully, COVID infections in Cumbria remain very low, which is fantastic. However, there’s still more than a week to go before the government decides whether to ease lockdown further.

“If we want to see restrictions relaxed on 21 June, we must keep case rates low by continuing to follow national guidance, accepting our vaccines when they’re offered to us and simply remaining cautious."

Director of Public Health Colin Cox. Credit: ITV Border

He continued: “We have seen other parts of the North West experiencing increased cases of the Delta variant (formally known as the ‘Indian variant’).

"There are still many unknowns about this variant in terms of how it spreads and how effective our vaccines are, so it really is important that we don’t let it get a foothold in the county.”