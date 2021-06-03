Illegal Ae Forest rave branded 'irresponsible and inconsiderate'

An illegal rave at Ae Forest near Dumfries has been branded as 'irresponsible and inconsiderate' by Forestry and Land Scotland. More than 200 people from all over the country gathered near wind turbines in the forest on Saturday night.Two of the turbines had to be shut down and the woodland was closed to visitors.

Robin Fuller from Forestry and Land Scotland said: "It's understandable that people want to get out and enjoy themselves, especially after the last year, but just to turn up and hold an illegal event is no way to go about it, particularly as we're all still following COVID-19 guidance.

"The behaviour was irresponsible and inconsiderate because it's time and resources that we have to take from Forestry and Land Scotland and also it's diverting the emergency services away from other calls."

Images posted on social media appear to show people partying well into the early hours.

One shows just how close the crowd got to the sites wind turbines, two of which had to be shut down by Scottish Power over safety concerns.

Robin Fuller continued: "The sheer numbers of people and the illegal unauthorised vehicle access is going to have access on wildlife, potentially disturbing nesting birds.

"There's also the issues such as littering and human waste, all of which we have to deal with."

Police Scotland says officers didn't make any arrests and didn't issue any fixed penalty fines.

With another warm weekend ahead the team at Ae Forest want to welcome visitors who are safe and respect their surroundings.