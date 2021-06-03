Teenager arrested after suspected stabbing in Silloth

Police have arrested a teenager after a suspected stabbing in Cumbria.

Emergency services were contacted at 10:30am on 28th May after reports of a serious assault on Pennine Close.

A man, 29, was airlifted to the RVI in Newcastle with injuries believes to be serious, but was discharged shortly after.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, from the local area, on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has since been released on bail.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact 101.