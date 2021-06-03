On tonight's programme - the Education Secretary promises to reform Scotland's exam body as the government's accused of being in denial about what the opposition claim is a shambles on this year's school asessments. Is Scotland heading for another summer exam fiasco? We'll consider the challenges facing our schools with our regular commentators Joyce Mcmillan and Alex Massie. Also tonight - can Westminster and Holyrood co-operate to build back better? UK and devolved Ministers meet to consider COVID recovery. And as the Greens and the SNP continue negotiations on a possible co-operation agreement, Peter MacMahon talks to the former senior civil servant Philip Rycroft about what we can learn from past coalition deals.

