Video report by Ryan Dollard

This week has seen a very special reunion for two sisters from West Cumbria.

95-year-old Betty McKeating and 90-year-old Lily Beck hadn't seen each other since the start of the Covid pandemic.

But with the situation improving they decided to catch up at their favourite coffee shop, Butterflies in Workington, to resume their weekly get togethers.

Betty told ITV Border: "We kept thinking 'would we ever get back to Butterflies?' When we knew it was lifting we thought 'oh brilliant'. We're back! And we hope it's for a long time. We'll be here every Friday, god willing!"

The met at their favourite cafe in Workington after more than a year apart. Credit: ITV News

The staff were happy to see the sisters, proving this was a reunion of long lost friends as well as devoted sisters.

Strad Kyprianou, owner of Butterflies, said: "Like so many of our older customers, it's just nice to see them coming through the door because you know they're safe and well."

It was a catch-up tinged with a little sadness though, big sister 98-year-old Hettie usually comes with Lily and Betty on their weekly excursion.

This week she wasn't well enough to join them, but hopefully next the week the three of them will be here for a cuppa, a cake and a craic.