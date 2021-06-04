Denzil the spaniel sniffs out pipe leak for residents in Little Langdale

Did you know dogs are used to sniff out leaks? Denzil is United Utilities’ leak-detecting super hound that finds burst pipes.

After months with dwindling water supplies, residents near Little Langdale in Cumbria were facing the prospect that their leak may never be found.

A private water supply pipe, which served a collection of four homes experiencing trouble, ran across half a kilometre of open fields. The pipes joined the mains water network but its actual location was not marked on any surviving plans.

Mike Welch, from United Utilities, said: “Although we have lots of sophisticated technology like acoustic alarms and AI for finding water leaks on our network, it’s a different story on a private pipe in the countryside. Especially in the middle of fields.

"The only thing on our side is that the area is remote and quiet enough to use listening sticks. These are a traditional tool to help you hear the noise of an underground leak. But without knowing exactly where the pipe ran, it was just about impossible.”

Denzil gets his reward after finding the leak. Credit: United Utilities

Denzil is a trained to detect the smell of chlorine. Dog trainer Luke Jones said: “It took us a couple of hours, because there were so many places the pipe could be, and there were several fields to cover.

"We walked back and forward in lines across each field until Denzil picked up the smell.

“We don’t work on small domestic supply pipes often. But as long as there’s clean water for him to find, Denzil will pinpoint the leak."

Denzil was rewarded with his favourite toy - a tennis ball.