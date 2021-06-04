People living in Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders are preparing to move from level two to level one of the Scottish government's coronavirus system.

From midnight on Friday into Saturday, restrictions in southern Scotland will be eased, the First Minister confirmed on Tuesday.

The changes mean more people will be able to meet both indoors and outdoors, while indoor attractions like soft play will be able to open.

What are the main differences in level one?

Many regions in Scotland are now under level one restrictions. This means six people from three households can meet indoor and also stay overnight.

People are no longer required to physically distance from family and friends in a private home.

Eight people from three households will be able to meet in an indoor public place such as a café, pub or restaurant.

Outdoors in your garden or a public space up to 12 people from 12 households will be able to meet.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals

You can now travel around Scotland and you can also travel to other parts of the UK as long as you abide by local covid rules.

Travel to level 3 or 4 areas is not permitted unless you have an essential purpose such as going to work or caring for a vulnerable person.

Leisure attractions are now open including fun fairs and soft play areas, which are among the businesses in Scotland that have been closed the longest.

Nightclubs and adult entertainment remain closed in level one areas.

Despite restrictions easing across Southern Scotland, Borders Director of Public Health, Dr Tim Patterson, has warned people to remain vigilant.

He said: "It remains crucial, especially with the continued easing of restrictions that we all continue to be responsible and follow the rules that are in place in order to protect each other and our local health and social care services.

“The emergence of the newly renamed Delta variant is a reminder that Covid-19 is still circulating, highly transmissible and continues to pose a threat to us.

"At this delicate and fragile point please remember how important it is to protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated when it is your turn, including when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have lasting protection against Covid-19."

Meanwhile anyone aged 40 and over in Dumfries & Galloway who has not yet had their first coronavirus vaccination is being encouraged to take up the jab.

Extra clinics have been created to help ensure people don't have to travel too far. It comes as cases of the 'Delta Variant' have been identified in south west Scotland.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Immunisation Co-ordinator Nigel Calvert said: “Almost 80 per cent of our adult population has now had their first COVID-19 vaccination.

“And by the end of next week, scheduled second doses for people aged over 50 will be complete.

“But as we now head towards the youngest groups, there is absolutely no room for complacency.

“It’s vital that everyone receives two vaccinations against COVID, and we’ve seen from the new B.1.617.2 variant, now known as the Delta Variant, that two doses of COVID will offer the highest level of protection."

The Delta variant, which first originated in India, has become the dominant strain of Covid in the UK, the latest figures from Public Health England have reveal.